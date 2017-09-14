MDOC conducts another shakedown under Operation Zero Tolerance

By Published:

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials from the Mississippi Department of Corrections completed another shakedown today, but the Commissioner says they did not find a lot of contraband this time.

Guards searched the Marion-Walthall County Regional Correctional Facility.

They found an MP3 player, drugs, hair dryers, and electronic game, scissors, a set of flat irons, and a small bottle of tattoo ink among other things.

There are 36 facilities under MDOC and only have not yet been searched since Operation Zero Tolerance started in March.

