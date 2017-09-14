Nearly $4K in cash raised at Hurricane Relief Donation Drive

By Published:

(WJTV) — Thanks to generous donors in the Metro, WJTV 12 was able to collect nearly $4,000 in monetary donations for Hurricane victims.

WJTV 12 partnered with Mac Haik, The Salvation Army and the Retired NFL Players Association for a Hurricane Relief Donation Drive.

Volunteers went to the Walmart locations in Pearl and Flowood to collect donations on Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In addition to the monetary donations, we were able to collect about $3,500 worth of goods such as cleaning supplies, bottled water, baby items, clothes, and more.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s