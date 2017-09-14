Rankin County Sheriff’s Department recieves Narcan training

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received training on a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health partnered with the sheriff’s department to provide naloxone. The medicine is sold under several brand names, most notably Narcan, which is the brand distributed by DMH to the sheriff’s department.

“In Mississippi, about one out of every 10 people misuses prescription drugs in some way,” said Michael Jordan, the State Opioid Treatment Authority with DMH. “The abuse of prescription drugs has led to a surge in opioid and heroin addiction, and this is an issue that is costing people their lives.”

Naloxone is a medication that can block the effects of opioids during an overdose situation. Officials said while naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose, its effects are limited, and an overdose situation can still occur when the medication’s effects wear off after approximately 30 to 60 minutes.

“These partnerships to provide naloxone to communities throughout the state will help save lives,” said Diana Mikula, Executive Director of the Department of Mental Health. “Even with this medication, it is important to remember that this is no substitute for treatment. If you or someone else needs help, we urge you to reach out. There are people throughout the state who want to help you get on the road to recovery.”