School board to ask Gov. Bryant to declare emergency in JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Board of Education has decided to send a motion to Governor Phil Bryant to ask him to declare an emergency in the Jackson Public School District.

The board went into executive session Thursday afternoon to discuss the issues plaguing the school district. They said there is sufficient evidence that an extreme emergency exists.

This decision was made one day after the Commission on School Accreditation voted 10 to 1 that JPS has an extreme emergency situation.

WJTV 12 reach out to Gov. Bryant’s office about the decision. Below is a statement:

“Gov. Bryant will carefully consider the recommendation from the State Board of Education before any decision is made regarding the Jackson Public School District. There is no timetable for that decision.” — Knox Graham, Press Secretary for Gov. Bryant

WJTV 12 is following this breaking news. We will have a full report in newscasts.

