UPDATE: The right lane is still blocked in this area.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-55 South past the Woodrow Wilson Avenue exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Vehicle fire on I-55 SB past Woodrow Wilson Ave EX 98A in #HindsCo has ALL lanes BLOCKED. Map it >> https://t.co/olcHphGKNk #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) September 14, 2017