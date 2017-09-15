3 in custody in connection with Rankin County residential burglaries

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities have arrested three people in connection with a few residential burglaries that happened in the area.

The sheriff’s department said Aaron Tyler Mosley, Jacari Darrell Broom, and Calvin Deon Burst were taken into custody.

Deputies stated that they’d had several break-ins in recent months near the Sand Hill Community. Two of them happened in April between Sand Hill and Leesburg. They said two other burglaries happened in August around Midway Road and Gore Road.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said these three suspects were arrested in connection to those crimes.

Investigators said they traced a fingerprint to Mosey. The 18-year-old was identified as a suspect. They later named Broom and Burst as suspects in some of the burglaries. They are also 18 years old.

On Thursday, investigators from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department interviewed all three suspects regarding burglaries they were suspected of committing in Scott County.

Rankin County investigators said they are trying to locate some of the stolen property. The stolen items included cash, jewelry, electronics and 15 weapons.

Bailey said on Friday, investigators contacted an individual who purchased four of the stolen weapons from one of the suspects. He said the person was still in possession of three of the weapons. Sheriff Bailey said those weapons have been collected and will be returned to the victim.

All three teens are facing residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and trafficking in stolen firearms charges.

There may be additional counts added pending completion of the investigation. Rankin County deputies said there might be additional arrests.

“Our investigators have worked diligently over the past several months to resolve these burglaries and put these criminals behind bars. Due to their excellent work, it will make District Attorney Michael Guest’s job, of getting them convicted, much easier. I’m also confident our Circuit Court Judges will sentence the three to enough time to keep them from terrorizing our citizens for some time to come.”