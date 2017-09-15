Alcorn State University’s RV park complete

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State University’s recreational vehicle park is now complete.

The RV park will be available for use during Saturday’s home contest against McNeese State.

“We are excited to announce the completion and opening of the new university RV Park at Alcorn. This is another encouraging step forward in our ongoing efforts to provide a quality campus and game day experience to our RV patrons and all Braves fans,” said President Alfred Rankins, Jr.

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Derek Horne is confident that the upgrades made to the RV area will impress Braves fans while enhancing their experience.

“With several new amenities to offer, the new RV Park will greatly enhance the game days for RV users because it will provide them with a more comfortable and convenient location dedicated to their unique experience,” said

Read the rules of the RV park here.