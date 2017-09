JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson and Jackson Public School’s Hurricane Supply Drive for the following locations has

been postponed:

Drop Off Locations – Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

HF = Hughes Field (Ellis Avenue)

SJ = South Jackson (Behind Forest Hill High School)

NF = Newell Field (Riverside Drive)

NWJ = Northwest Jackson (Hwy 49 North)

City officials said they will notify the pubilc once the dates are rescheduled.