Improvements coming to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Improvements are coming to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Members of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority met to talk about the Strategic Plan 2021.

The chairman, Evelyn Reed, said that they’re working on five priority projects which includes major renovations as well as the development of concessions and a rental car facility.

“It’s where our community comes to travel, and here at JMAA we want to be the airport of choice, and one of our visions is to connect Jackson to the world and the world to Jackson,” Reed said. “So we take it seriously, and we wanted a nice facility we want it well lit we want the constituents to feel safe when they come here.”

Reeds said they’re considering every detail. One of the biggest struggles has been keeping up with infrastructure needs.

“Our airport has been here since the early 1960’s in this location we’ve done a good job of maintaining it over the years, but there’s always a need to invest and reinvest in infrastructure,” said Carl Newman, the CEO of the Jackson Municipal Authority.

Reed said residents can also fill out comment cards to leave suggestions.