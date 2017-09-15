MDOC holds graduation ceremony for new officers

By Published:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections welcomed a new class of graduates on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace was the guest speaker.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall was glad to see the recruits graduate.

“It’s important and exciting for me because the work that they do is integral for being able to carry out our mission for Public Safety and rehabilitation and re-entry so it starts here on incarceration in before they get back into the community.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s