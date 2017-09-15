MDOC holds graduation ceremony for new officers

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections welcomed a new class of graduates on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace was the guest speaker.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall was glad to see the recruits graduate.

“It’s important and exciting for me because the work that they do is integral for being able to carry out our mission for Public Safety and rehabilitation and re-entry so it starts here on incarceration in before they get back into the community.”