MDOT Public Affairs team wins national award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation Public Affairs team was recently honored with a national public relations award.

The award came from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials Committee on Transportation Communication in Denver, Colo.

Public Affairs staff members won awards in the annual Skills Contest. The contest is considered the premier national competition in the transportation industry.

“Winners demonstrate the very best examples of innovation, planning, production, execution and evaluation of results and budget,” said Lloyd Brown, AASHTO communications director.

MDOT was presented with one of the contest’s highest honors, first place in interactive presentation. MDOT received the award for its “Legislative Video Series,” a series of six videos featuring important transportation issues to the taxpayers of Mississippi.

“It’s an honor for Mississippi to be recognized by its peers in communication and transportation on a national platform,” said Jarrod Ravencraft, MDOT public affairs director. “This video series tells MDOT’s story and educates the entire state on important issues affecting its citizens.”