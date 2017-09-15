Mississippi woman charged, allegedly burned 1-year-old son

The Associated Press Published:
Sandra Reed (Photo from Natchez Police)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A woman is accused of burning her 1-year-old son, who’s been released from a hospital to his godmother.

The Natchez Democrat reports the woman is charged with child abuse after calling police Monday alleging her son’s father kidnapped him. Natchez police say the father filed a complaint against the woman with Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Capt. Scott Frye says 29-year-old Sandra Reed was arrested after MDHS reported to police the baby had “severe burns” on his back and legs.

The father reportedly told police Reed rubbed the baby’s face in his own feces saying if he “wants to act like a dog, I will treat him like one.”

Reed was jailed without bond Wednesday. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

