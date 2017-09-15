Pontotoc woman charged with embezzlement

Michelle Boone (Photo: State Auditor's Office)

Pontotoc County, Miss. (WJTV) — A Pontotoc City Park and Recreation Special Events Coordinator is arrested on an embezzlement charge.

Special Agents from the Office of the State Auditor said Michelle Boone was charged with the crime.

Authorities said she was also issued a demand of $15,153.21

The investigation revealed Boone allegedly didn’t deposit all funds collected by the Pontotoc City Park and Recreation from January 2015 through March 2016.

“Our office will work to recover these funds as quickly as possible on behalf of the citizens of the city of Pontotoc,” State Auditor Stacey Pickering said.

