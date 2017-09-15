U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District helps with hurricane relief

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District’s subject matter experts and other team members have been deployed to assist in recovery efforts after recent hurricanes.

Officials said four team members deployed to Texas.

The SME’s job is to visit the affected areas; assess the destruction and debris damage, and after FEMA gives a mission to the Corps, the SME’s request more personnel to assist in cleanup efforts. These teams are expected to work on a 30-day cycle rotation, with the possibility of more team members deploying in the near future.

There are two Vicksburg District employees deployed to areas affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The Vicksburg District supports all Corps’ Mississippi Valley Division debris related missions. The team is composed of trained experts in debris removal and will be ready to deploy within six hours.