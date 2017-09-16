Bulldogs beat down No. 12 LSU 37-7

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – If this game was a measuring stick, then Mississippi State proved No. 12 LSU wasn’t ready to size up.

In an all-around complete performance, the Bulldogs beat down the Tigers 37-7 for their first home win in this rivalry since 1999. The 30-point margin of victory gives MSU its biggest win ever over LSU.

After being tied up at seven early, Mississippi State went on a 30-0 run. Nick Fitzgerald finished with 268 total yards and four total touchdowns, while Aeris Williams gashed the Tigers on the ground for 146 yards.

In past two losses to LSU, Mississippi State ran for a combined 99 yards. At halftime tonight, the Bulldogs have 140 rushing yds vs. LSU. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Todd Grantham’s defense passed its biggest test yet and continued to show it’s an improved unit. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 270 total yards, with only 137 of those coming through the air.

Next, the Bulldogs will face another top 15 ranked team in Georgia in Athens.