Illegal trash dumps are a continuing nuisance in Vicksburg

By Published:
City of Vicksburg logo

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – A city in Mississippi is trying to stop people from creating illegal garbage dumps.

The Vicksburg Post reports that a pile of lumber and broken furniture was recently left on a dead-end street in Vicksburg. Alderman Michael Mayfield says he knows of at least 20 similar problem spots around the city.

Mayfield estimates that Vicksburg has spent about $600,000 on cleaning up illegal dump sites in the past several years. He says people often go late at night to drop off construction material, yard debris and old furniture at unauthorized sites.

