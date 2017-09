JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation at the Deluxe Inn hotel located on Highway 80.

JPD confirms a black female was stabbed and transported to UMMC where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect is an unidentified black male.

This is the Capital city’s 43rd homicide for 2017.

