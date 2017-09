RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are on the scene of a single car rollover accident at 4619 US 49.

Officials confirm airfare is on standby of this possibly fatal wreck. They are working to determine if the driver is still alive.

One woman told deputies that the truck had been swerving all over the roadway.

