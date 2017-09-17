Celebration for Breast Cancer Survivor in Brookhaven

Brookhaven, MISS. (WJTV)- One Lincoln County woman wins her fight with breast cancer. Her family and friends planned a surprise to celebrate her Saturday night.

Escorted by motorcycles and the Lincoln County Sheriff, Barbara Tyler arrived in style, to a surprise celebration she’ll never forget. “I open my front door and i just broke down and i cried,” says Tyler.

Tyler was diagnosed in March 2016 with an aggressive form of Stage 3 breast cancer. She endured multiple rounds of treatment. Tyler tells us “there was a moment I wanted to give up.” But with the strength and support of her family, giving up was not an option.



Tyler is now able to stand cancer free next to those that stood by her.

“No matter what the doctors say you got to stay focused and don’t lose your focus,” says Tyler. “Don’t lose your joy and don’t lose your peace because, God can pull us through anything.”

Tyler found out she was cancer free in June of this year. She was able to return to work as a teacher and get back to her Kindergarten students.