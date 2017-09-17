John Roberts to help celebrate Mississippi’s birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is coming to Mississippi to help the state celebrate its 200th birthday.

John Roberts, who was appointed chief justice by former President George W. Bush, will travel to Jackson on Sept. 27 in recognition of the 200th anniversary of Mississippi’s statehood.



The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Roberts’ visit is part of a series of yearlong activities celebrating Mississippi’s bicentennial.

While in Jackson, Roberts will participate as a judge of a moot court competition involving students from the Mississippi College School of Law and the University of Mississippi School of Law. The 3:30 p.m. event will be held at Mississippi Supreme Court and be open to the public.