Man falls victim to identity theft twice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “Dumbfounded,” is the only way Brian McDade can describe what went through his head three years ago, when he and his wife were trying to adopt. He says, “we had done the application process and our application got denied and when we asked about it they said that I had had a felony show up on my background check, and I’ve never been arrested ”

McDade says after some digging he found out that back in 1989, a man arrested for armed robbery, possession, and additional charges gave police his social security number, leaving those charges in his name. Leaving him to wonder, “I don’t know how long it’s been affecting me, because it’s apparently been on my record from 89 to 2014, and in 89 I was 8-years-old.”

While it only took about a month to get those charges off his record, McDade says it’s no measure to what he may have lost, “I don’t know how many job opportunities I missed out from people doing national background checks it’s just so many other ways this could of affected.”

But this wouldn’t be the last time McDade fell victim to identity theft. He tells us someone got a hold his credit card number in 2016, “I got a text alert saying I had just bought $112 worth of veterinary medicine.” Along with multiple other charges. He says these experiences show how easy it can be for criminals to take advantage of your personal information without you even knowing it.