Ole Miss Police: confederate statue damaged in crash

Photo courtesy: James M. Thomas

Oxford, MISS (WJTV)– University of Mississippi campus police is investigating after a car runs into a confederate monument.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Rebel Drive. Police say the driver is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the incident. The driver and passenger were taken to nearby hospital.

According to the university police’s twitter page, there is no indication to believe the crash was deliberate. Police say they will consult with prosecutor, district attorney and the FBI if additional charges are to be filed.

The full extent of the damage to the statue is being determined.

