UPDATED: JPD identifies person killed in triple shooting at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police officers have identified the victim killed in a triple shooting as 30 year old Kendrick Hughes.

They responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive.

Two other men were transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is a black male last seen wearing all black with a white “Jason” mask on.

Motive is unknown.

This is the 44th homicide for 2017 in the Capital city.

WJTV has a crew headed to the scene.