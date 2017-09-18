1 arrested after fake GoFundMe page set up for MHP training, authorities say

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) — A 30-year-old woman is arrested after authorities say she fraudulently acted as a highway patrolman recruit to raise money online.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Natasha Lesha Stephens is charged with one felony count of wire and mail fraud.

Law enforcement officers arrested her Friday at her Tupelo home. She is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe page online to raise $1,000 for what she listed as required items for Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 62. She claimed that she had been accepted as a recruit.

Hood said this was a statement on Stephens’ page:

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to become a part of something much higher than myself. I have been accepted in the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Cadet Class 62 that begins this October. A list of required items has been given. Unfortunately, I am unable to financially obtain those items. I am asking for help in order to be able to be apart of this opportunity. The cost is $1000. Any donations will be greatly appreciated. Thank you. Help spread the word!”

She faces up to five years in prison.

“Our office has gotten this fraudulent page shut down,” said General Hood. “Do not give money to this person, and if you already have, contact our office immediately.”

Stephens set up fake GoFundMe page to raise $1000 for MHP training, to which she claimed she had been accepted. https://t.co/KlnltTw5ZJ https://t.co/47fxcfbzs3 — MS Attorney General (@MississippiAGO) September 18, 2017