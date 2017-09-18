35 people take oath of citizenship at Naturalization Ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dozens of people are now U.S. citizens after they took the oath of citizenship Monday morning.

The Naturalization Ceremony was held at Northwest Jackson International Baccalaureate Middle School.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson administered the oath.

“Northwest Jackson International Baccalaureate Middle School is honored to host this special event on our campus. It is an exciting opportunity for our students to be a part of this ceremony and to learn more about the process of becoming a United States citizen,” noted Principal Kevin Culver.

“It is a lengthy and thorough process for an applicant to be naturalized,” Judge Anderson noted, “and I am honored to be a part of this final step in their citizenship journey.”