4 new cases of West Nile Virus in Mississippi

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said there are four new cases of West Nile Virus.

The new cases are in Hinds (3) and Lowndes counties.

This brings the state’s total to 51 year. In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest (4), Hinds (11), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties. Two deaths have been reported in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

Below are some tips on how to protect yourself from the mosquito-borne illness.

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.