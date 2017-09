JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It was a day of prayer following a deadly weekend in Jackson.

Three people were killed in separate violent crimes over the weekend.

A group went to Battlefield Park Monday to pray for the city.

“We are in a desolate place right now in this city, and as people of faith, we are supposed to be the beacon of light that shines through the darkness,” said Latoya Johnson, an organizer of the event.