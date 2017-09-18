Hazlehurst official talks about what happens during a state takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After a year and a half long audit uncovers education, safety and security violations at Jackson Public Schools, the state may takeover.

WJTV 12 looked into another school district that experienced a takeover.

Hazlehurst Public Schools were taken over by the state on 2008. They regained local control in 2014.

There are some differences between what happened there and what is happening right now in JPS.

“It’s a different situation from JPS in a sense because our community kind of asked for the state to come in,” said Rev. Kenneth Thrasher, president of the Board of Trustees for the Hazlehurst City School District.

Thrasher said the takeover was prompted by complaints from the community and a petition from the local chapter of the NAACP. The district had a debt more than $1.5 million. He said they also had educational under performance.

The district moved up to a D rating form 2012 to 2016.

Thrasher talked about what happens with the state comes into takeover. He said the superintendents are removed as well as the school board.

“Your principals and things stay in place. Usually, when the state comes in the state is going to remove your superintendent, and they’re going to remove your board.”

The state has picked Dr. Margie Pulley as interim superintendent of JPS if Gov. Bryant approves a state takeover.

Click here to read MDE’s list of other districts that have experience takeovers.