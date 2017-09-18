Jackson youth basketball league promotes community involvement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a weekend of violence in the Capital City, Monday night was about celebrating the dozens of 8 to 17-year-old girls and boys who are making a difference by staying involved.

The Slammin Jammin Basketball League keeps kids busy on the court, so they won’t be busy in the streets.

“As we face a community that is facing more threats today than we’ve seen in more recent memory, JPS school system which is under siege…We have to consider the importance of extra-curricular activity such as this,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said during his address to the athletes.

A line of male role models shook hands with the members of the seven different basketball teams, as supportive parents looked on. Each shake represented a bond between child and community.

“To have a relationship with a young man that does not start when he’s sitting in the back of the police car, those are the type of relationships that we must have in order to continue to grow productive young men,” Police Chief Lee Vance said to the crowd.

Both Chief Vance and Mayor Lumumba offered speeches that acknowledged where youth crime usually stems from, and initiatives that will help stop it. “Telling young people what to do, as opposed to just sharing with them what not to do,” Lumumba said.

Registration for the next basketball league opens on October 2nd. There’s also baseball and softball leagues that start in February.