JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was shot multiple times on Eisenhower Street in West Jackson Monday.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a nearby home.

Sgt. Holmes said they are looking for a man who left the scene in a small dark blue car in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.