MDOC: 2 inmates escape Parchman State Penitentiary

By Published:
Left to Right: Sanders, Young (Photo: MDOC)

(WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Corrections said two inmates escaped the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Authorities said 41-year-old James Sanders and 22-year-old  Ryan Young should be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement discovered them missing during a routine count. MDOC officials said they believe the two prisoners escaped Unit 30 late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Sanders is serving a life sentence for a murder charge. He was sentenced July  2000 in Lafayette County. Sanders is a white man who has blue eyes and is about 5’9. He weighs about 170 pounds.

Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon in Claiborne County. He is a black man who has brown eyes and weighs about 193 pounds. He is about 5’9 also.

Anyone who sees the two men, please contact your local authority immediately or MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s