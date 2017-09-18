MDOC: 2 inmates escape Parchman State Penitentiary

(WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Corrections said two inmates escaped the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Authorities said 41-year-old James Sanders and 22-year-old Ryan Young should be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement discovered them missing during a routine count. MDOC officials said they believe the two prisoners escaped Unit 30 late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Sanders is serving a life sentence for a murder charge. He was sentenced July 2000 in Lafayette County. Sanders is a white man who has blue eyes and is about 5’9. He weighs about 170 pounds.

Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon in Claiborne County. He is a black man who has brown eyes and weighs about 193 pounds. He is about 5’9 also.

Anyone who sees the two men, please contact your local authority immediately or MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200.