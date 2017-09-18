MS Most Wanted

By Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding three wanted suspects.

They will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

Below is a list of the three people they are looking for at this time:

  • 28-year-old Jordan Taylor, also known as Kareem Tate, is wanted for possession of hydromorphone along with a firearm
  • 34-year-old James Christopher Thompson is wanted for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
  • 31-year-old Demario Wilson is wanted for conspiracy of prescription fraud/forgery

Anyone with information that could help authorities find these wanted suspects, contact the sherrif’s department.

