Ovarian Cycle Jackson set for September 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An event held to bring awareness to ovarian cancer and cancer research is set for this weekend.

Ovarian Cycle Jackson is set for September 21. It will be held from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. at The Club at Township. The purpose of the indoor cycling event is to fund scientific research, advocacy and patient support programs for women with ovarian cancer.

Cyclists will ride at teh=r own pace as music plays. Instructors will be there to keep them motivated.

