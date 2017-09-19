1 Parchman inmate captured; 1 on the run

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – An escaped Parchman inmate is in custody nearly 48 hours after escaping with another inmate. James R. Sanders, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Officials are still searching for inmate Ryan Young, 22. He is considered dangerous.

A reward for $10,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest was announced on Tuesday.

According to The Mississippi Department of Corrections, the pair escaped from Unit 30 of the Mississippi State Penitentiary between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Sanders was serving a life sentence for murder. He was sentence in 2000. Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearms by a convicted felon. He was sentenced in 2015.

If you know of Young’s whereabouts or have information regarding him, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-481-8477.Tips also can be received at online at www.P3tips.com