AG Jim Hood Warns of Scam Websites Posing as Equifax

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood is warning consumers to use extra caution when accessing information telling them if they have been impacted by the recent Equifax data breach.

“Consumers should make sure that they are accessing the correct website through the correct Equifax link,” said General Hood. “We have seen links that are extremely similar to the legitimate Equifax link—some that are off by just one number—so we want to prevent consumers from having more damage done to their personal information.”

The correct link to use to check on potential impact through this breach is www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. It is a properly registered site; however, scammers are producing hundreds of websites very similar to this link that are not legitimate, with new ones continually popping up.

Shortly after Equifax established its legitimate website, other domains were registered, tricking consumers into using fraudulent websites and putting their personal information at additional risk. In this instance, websites can be verified by accessing it directly from the Equifax site and by not clicking embedded links in emails or other websites.

“People need to go online and check if they’ve been affected,” said General Hood. “When you click on the link, it asks you to enter the last six numbers of your Social Security Number, then it tells you whether you were potentially impacted. In our office, we found that two out of three people were possibly impacted by this breach.”

Equifax has reported the incident potentially impacted the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers, including 1,299,254 Mississippians.