WJTV – Region play starts this week, so that means WJTV 12’s Tyler Greever and ESPN Radio’s Jon Wiener have a lot to dive into in this week’s edition of Double O.T.

Click the video above to hear the two discuss the toughest regions and the three biggest matchups in the area this week: Warren Central vs. Northwest Rankin, Starkville vs. Provine and Madison Central vs. Clinton.