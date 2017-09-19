Groundbreaking at the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation Hope Lodge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the American Cancer Society broke ground on a new facility.

Construction at the site of The Gertrude C. Ford Foundation Hope Lodge on North State Street will soon be underway.

Cancer Society officials tell us the Hope Lodge is important for the people of Mississippi. The facility will provide free lodging for patients who are undergoing treatment.

We’re told the Hope Lodge will be a 32-room facility, which includes private guest rooms, each with two beds and a private bathroom. There will also be two residential-style family kitchens, two dining areas, a recreation area, library and a meditation space.

American Cancer Society says patients will have access to free transportation to and from all the area’s top healthcare facilities, according to officials.

It’s expected that each year, the Hope Lodge will offer 12,000 nights of free lodging to patients and their caregivers who travel to the Jackson-metro for treatment.

For more information about the Hope Lodge, visit: Cancer.org/HopeLodgeJackson.