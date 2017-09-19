JPD: 24-year-old stabbed in the chest after argument

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing.

We’re told the stabbing happened near the 800 block of McDowell Rd.

Officers say a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest. The man was stabbed after an argument with another man, according to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department.

Currently, the victim is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the person responsible for this crime.

If you have any information that will help police with this case, give them a call.