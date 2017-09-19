JPS parents file lawsuit against State Superintendent, other state education leaders

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Parents of students in Jackson Public Schools have filed a request for injunctive relief against State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright, Board Chair Rosemary Aultman, and Heather Westerfield, the Chair of the State Commission on School Accreditation.

There are 30 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit who are all parents of students in the Jackson Public School District. The suit requests a temporary restraining order and argues that, before a state takeover may happen, the plaintiffs require prior notice and hearing or chance to be heard.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT HERE.

The Mississippi State Board of Education voted 5-2 Thursday, September 14 to send a motion to Governor Phil Bryant to ask him to declare an emergency in the Jackson Public School District.

The board went into executive session Thursday afternoon to discuss the issues plaguing the school district. They said there is sufficient evidence that an extreme emergency exists.

This decision was made one day after the Commission on School Accreditation voted 10 to 1 that JPS has an extreme emergency situation. A year and a half long audit by the Mississippi Department of Education returned education, safety, a and security violations within the school district.

Governor Phil Bryant has the final say, determining if an emergency situation exists in JPS. At last check, there is no timeline on when Gov. Bryant may make a decision regarding state takeover of the second largest school district in the state.