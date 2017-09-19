Junior League of Jackson presents more than $120,000 in grants to JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Junior League of Jackson presented a check for over $120,000 to Jackson Public Schools (JPS). The check donation ceremony took place at Blackburn Middle School.

According to JPS officials, the Junior League worked with the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson’s Education Foundation Trust Fund to give the grant money to Jackson Public Schools.

Ninety-nine applications were submitted to receive some of the grant money, according to Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public and Media Relations for JPS. From those applicants, 15 different JPS schools were chosen to receive some of the money. The amount each of those schools will receive ranges from $300 to $10,000 each.

“We have always believed when you focus on children and put your dollars in children and put your care and attention in children, that is the change that will be in your community,” said Heidi Noel, President of the Junior League of Jackson.

We’re told the Public Schools Mini-Grants project funds projects for teachers in grades K-12. The money is used to enhance the district’s educational curriculum.

The Jackson Public Schools Mini-Grant program began in 1988. The Junior League been partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson in 2004. Since then, the organizations have provided more than $1 million in grant funding.

Partnering for the Public School Mini-Grants is just one of many ways the Junior League of Jackson supports community projects in the Jackson-metro.