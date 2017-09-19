Man shot on Downing Street in Jackson overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating two overnight shootings.

One shooting happened on Downing Street.

Around 10:30 p.m., witnesses say two men got into a fight, according to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department.

As a result of the fight, one of the men was shot multiple times, police say. That man was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe the shooter and the victim know each other. The shooting suspect was last seen in a red sedan.

If you have information that will help Jackson Police with their investigation, give them a call at 601.960.1234.

