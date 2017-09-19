Man & woman shot near Jackson park

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday night.

They said a man and woman were shot in the 600 block of Guidici Street near Battlefield Park. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said they were taken to another location by a car and that’s officers found them.

We’re told the victims were shot at by a suspect in a dark colored vehicle.

Holmes said both victims were treated for single gunshot wounds at a hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Jackson Police said they are working to find the suspect.