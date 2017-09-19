New water filtration system for Edwards demonstrated

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — The town of Edwards demonstrated their new water filtration being put in use.

Brownish tint has been a common complaint for homeowners in the town for years.

Today, city leaders got together to show the public how the system works.

“The folks are so excited about having white T-shirts and white socks in the town,” said Mayor Marcus Wallace. “At first we made sure the water was healthy, and through tests and reports from the health department, it is some of the healthiest water in the state of Mississippi.”

The results will be presented to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and federal leaders in Washington D.C. A price on the new system has not been set yet.