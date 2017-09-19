Walk to Defeat ALS

By Published:

Jackson Walk
September 30, 2017

WALK CHECK-IN: 9:00 AM
WALK STARTS: 10:00 AM
LOCATION: Braves Stadium, Trustmark Park
DISTANCE: 2 miles
The ALS Association, LA/MS Chapter
info@alsalams.org
225.343.9880

 

More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.

Click Here For More Information

