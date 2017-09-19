Jackson Walk
September 30, 2017
WALK CHECK-IN: 9:00 AM
WALK STARTS: 10:00 AM
LOCATION: Braves Stadium, Trustmark Park
DISTANCE: 2 miles
The ALS Association, LA/MS Chapter
info@alsalams.org
225.343.9880
More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.