2 arrested in Vicksburg after authorities find $15K worth of marijuana

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are charged after Vicksburg authorities uncovered about 15 pounds of marijuana.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents said 30-year-old Raykeisha Smith of Compton, California and 32-year-old Michael Taveras, of Houston, Texas are facing charges.

MBN Director John Dowdy said the pot is estimated at a street value of $15,000.

Law enforcement officers received a tip about possible drugs in the area. The served a search warrant Tuesday on South Glen Drive and found the marijuana.

Taveras faces a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Smith faces a charge of possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

The investigation is ongoing.