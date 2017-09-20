2017 Walk for Diabetes

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes!

Who’s in YOUR Krewe?

Join the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi’s Super Krewe for the 2017 Walks for Diabetes!

The DFM is the only diabetes organization in Mississippi that keeps your donations in the state to help fellow Mississippians.  Your fundraising will not only help newly diagnosed children receive backpacks of information and provide a lifeline to their parents but will also assist the average Joe who has lost his job and is now choosing between the mortgage and insulin.  Your fundraising will help educate teachers about how to help their students with diabetes, advocate for diabetes legislation and so much more.

If you have diabetes or love someone who does, the DFM is already part of your support crew.  Please join the walk nearest you and be part of ours!

2017 Walks for Diabetes

Walk Schedule

 Be part of the “DFM SUPER KREWE”

Gulf Coast  Saturday, September 16 Reg. 9:00 A Walk 10:00 Jones Park In Memory of Toby Boatright
Jackson  Sunday, October 1 Reg. 1:00PM Walk 2:00PM Southern Farm Bureau Life In Memory of Sheriff Malcolm McMillin and Sonny Lawson
Meridian  Sunday, October 8 Reg. 1:00PM   Walk 2:00PM The Grove at Bonita Lakes In Honor of Heather, Brad and Emma Holley
Golden Triangle  Sunday , October 15 Reg. 1:00PM   Walk 2:00PM Riverwalk In Honor of Frank Cockerham
McComb  Saturday, October 28 Reg. 9:30 A Railroad Depot In Honor of Dr. Henry Lewis
Hattiesburg  Sunday, October 29 Reg. 1:00PM   Walk 2:00PM Longleaf Trace, USM Gateway In Honor of Tom King
Oxford  Sunday, November 5 Reg. 1:00PM  Walk 2:00PM Lyceum Loop

If you wish to create an online fundraiser for yourself or your team so that your friends and family can easily donate, please follow the link to Crowdrise.

Step 1: You will need to scroll past the existing fundraisers to choose the walk event nearest you.

Step 2: Create a fundraiser within that walk event.

Step 3: Follow-up and encourage your donors within your team fundraiser every week or so.

Here’s the Link to Crowdrise.  Please contact the DFM for help if you have any difficulties accessing Crowdrise or setting up your page.

Please check back often or follow the DFM Facebook page for updates. In the meantime, feel free to contact us for more details.

