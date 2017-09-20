2017 Walk for Diabetes

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes!

Who’s in YOUR Krewe?

Join the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi’s Super Krewe for the 2017 Walks for Diabetes!

The DFM is the only diabetes organization in Mississippi that keeps your donations in the state to help fellow Mississippians. Your fundraising will not only help newly diagnosed children receive backpacks of information and provide a lifeline to their parents but will also assist the average Joe who has lost his job and is now choosing between the mortgage and insulin. Your fundraising will help educate teachers about how to help their students with diabetes, advocate for diabetes legislation and so much more.

If you have diabetes or love someone who does, the DFM is already part of your support crew. Please join the walk nearest you and be part of ours!