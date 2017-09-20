Coca-cola unveils Mississippi commemorative glass bottle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Coca-Cola is celebrating Mississippi’s bicentennial with commemorative glass bottles.

Coca-Cola was invented and first served in Atlanta. However, in 1894, Mississippi businessman Joseph Biedenharn first bottled Coca-Cola in Vicksburg.

That was about 70 years after Mississippi earned statehood.

The company created a limited edition 8-ounce glass Coca-Cola bottle to celebrate the state’s 200 years.

Gov. Bryant was there at the unveiling Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.

A classic Chevy Coca-Cola delivery truck drops off a case of Coke to @PhilBryantMS at the state Capitol building. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/WFfA8JFuld — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) September 20, 2017