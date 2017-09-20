Jackson leaders say article about city curfew is not true

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is addressing a false article that has been getting a lot of attention online.

City leaders said they receive information through social media about the fake claim.

The article said that the City of Jackson was under a curfew due to criminal activity. City leaders said the article also included a false quote from Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

City officials said the article and the quote are not true. The City of Jackson is not under a curfew.

City leader said they would keep the public posted on the latest information about all city-related activity.