RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Some law enforcement officers in Rankin County wrangled a baby gator that was loose in a pond.

Authorities say Richland Officer Brandon Holifield and Rankin County Deputy Hunter Elward caught the alligator on Monday

They found it in a pond on Jones Street.

They were able to catch the gator and relocate it somewhere else.

Lt. Dalton McDonald, Sgt. Heath Grice and Sgt. Biff Monk also helped out.

Check out some of the photos of the capture.

On the left is Richland Officer Brandon Holifield and on the right is Rankin County Deputy Hunter Elward (Photo: Richland Police)