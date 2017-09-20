Mississippi couple travels to several states to help with hurricane relief

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Red Cross volunteers from Mississippi have been volunteering their time helping out with hurricane relief.

Cornelia and Paul Coburn have traveled to Louisiana, Texas, and are now headed to Florida.

The husband and wife have been assisting with hurricane relief efforts.

The first stop the made was in Baton Rouge Louisiana, and then they went to Beaumont, Texas. They said they’ve been resting for about the week, and now they are getting ready to go volunteer with the Red Cross in Orlando, Florida.

The left Wednesday afternoon for Florida. The couple is from Louisville, Miss.

